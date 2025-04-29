XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,763 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Expensify were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 27,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 52,385 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 814.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 604,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 537,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at Expensify

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 31,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $109,008.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,947,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,485.96. This represents a 1.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Vidal sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,148.20. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,921 shares of company stock worth $886,854. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $232.96 million, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.87.

Expensify announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 20.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Expensify

(Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

