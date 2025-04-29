XTX Topco Ltd Sells 10,601 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,601 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,890,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,826 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 65,213.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 541,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,947,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 523.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 522,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 438,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,058.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 375,890 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

BCRX opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

