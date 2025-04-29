XTX Topco Ltd Sells 18,889 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,343 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,889 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,749,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,679,000 after buying an additional 343,448 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sunrun by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,008,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,582,000 after buying an additional 1,035,096 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,789,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 672,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $31,022,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

RUN stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.74.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $67,009.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 291,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,944.12. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 19,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $130,371.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 399,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,173.46. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,540 shares of company stock worth $1,050,944 over the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

