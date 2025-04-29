XTX Topco Ltd Sells 37,535 Shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its holdings in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,535 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in FuboTV were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FuboTV alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in FuboTV by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of FuboTV by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuboTV Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:FUBO opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. FuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO John Janedis sold 25,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $107,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUBO. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $3.50 target price on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Huber Research raised shares of FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of FuboTV from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.40 price objective on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on FuboTV

FuboTV Profile

(Free Report)

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.