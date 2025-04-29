XTX Topco Ltd Sells 7,354 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in OppFi were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPFI. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of OppFi by 28.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OppFi by 271.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in OppFi during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in OppFi by 95.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OPFI shares. Citizens Jmp cut shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of OPFI opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $820.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. OppFi Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $135.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Mckay sold 10,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $93,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,575. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 165,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $1,747,540.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,677.46. The trade was a 46.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,026,884 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,588. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

