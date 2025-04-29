XTX Topco Ltd Sells 8,490 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 765.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 1,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.64 and a beta of 1.67. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLMN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLMN

About Hillman Solutions

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.