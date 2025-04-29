XTX Topco Ltd Sells 9,072 Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,072 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.05% of Zevia PBC worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZVIA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $1.15 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of ZVIA stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.99.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

