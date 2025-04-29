XTX Topco Ltd Takes $145,000 Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brightline Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 290,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 433.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 118,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 131,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 88,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $44.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPIC. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.30 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $2.40 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.19.

In related news, major shareholder Construction Taahhut A.S. Dere purchased 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $77,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,229,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,478.88. This trade represents a 1.17 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $307,050. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

