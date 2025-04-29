XTX Topco Ltd Takes $151,000 Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $106,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 423,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 227,185 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

TZA opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

