XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 486,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 78,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Client First Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BGT opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1203 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

