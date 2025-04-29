XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,109,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,140,000 after buying an additional 1,725,172 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,503,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,085,000 after purchasing an additional 510,072 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,296,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,385 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,808,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,927,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,962 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

