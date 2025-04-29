XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,217,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,412,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 629,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 31,830 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 489,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. 15.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Trading Down 1.3 %

KRO opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $423.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.19 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Insider Transactions at Kronos Worldwide

In related news, Director Kevin B. Kramer acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $104,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,447.80. The trade was a 187.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

