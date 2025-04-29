XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,522,000 after purchasing an additional 768,891 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ready Capital by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,116,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,251,000 after buying an additional 197,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,266,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,458,000 after buying an additional 398,005 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ready Capital by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,540,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 174,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ready Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,954,000 after buying an additional 76,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

RC stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $785.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.23. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently -18.94%.

In other Ready Capital news, insider Adam Zausmer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 301,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,989.10. The trade was a 3.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

