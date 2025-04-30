31,597 Shares in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of BRC by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BRC by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital set a $2.50 price target on BRC in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

BRC Price Performance

Shares of BRCC opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. BRC Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.13 million, a PE ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

