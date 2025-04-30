60,163 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 129,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 115,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 105,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $841.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $49.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

