8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Holdings Cut by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 436,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,071 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $2.60 to $1.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on 8X8 from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGHT opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $238.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.81. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.52.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. Research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 8X8

In other news, insider Laurence Denny sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,373. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 101,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $226,741.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,085,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,410,997.27. This represents a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,678 shares of company stock valued at $590,602 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

