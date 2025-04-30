9,032 Shares in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter worth $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2,930.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 24,348 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000.

Shares of BITO stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

