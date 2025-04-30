A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.27. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 11.01%. On average, analysts expect A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.04. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $9.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.7832 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $0.28. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

AMKBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

