ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 401,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 256,863 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 663.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 356,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $353.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.60.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

