Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance
NYSE AE opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $97.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.83. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $38.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AE. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
