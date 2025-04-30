Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance

NYSE AE opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $97.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.83. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AE. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.