Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Short Interest Down 51.6% in April

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Adlai Nortye Stock Performance
ANL opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. Adlai Nortye has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $14.13.
Adlai Nortye Company Profile
