AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.10% of AdvanSix worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 319.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 32,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASIX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AdvanSix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $574.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.40. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $329.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $88,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,713.12. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $150,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,795 shares in the company, valued at $15,179,381.05. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

