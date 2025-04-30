Air Canada (ACDVF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share and revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 80.37%. On average, analysts expect Air Canada to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. Air Canada has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $18.56.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Canada to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

