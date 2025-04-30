Alamo Group (ALG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.70 per share and revenue of $391.08 million for the quarter.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $385.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.85 million. On average, analysts expect Alamo Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of ALG opened at $168.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $157.07 and a 1 year high of $205.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 target price on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W cut shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

