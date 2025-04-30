Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Shares Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70.60 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 70.58 ($0.95). Approximately 81,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 110,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.30 ($0.93).

Alternative Income REIT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.69.

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 3.26 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alternative Income REIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 29.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alternative Income REIT

Alternative Income REIT Company Profile

In related news, insider Adam C. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.94), for a total transaction of £105,000 ($140,826.18). Insiders sold a total of 410,250 shares of company stock worth $28,393,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LSE ticker: AIRE) aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders, including a potentially progressive dividend and capital growth, from a diversified portfolio of resilient UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors.

