American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (AII) Plans to Raise $110 Million in May 8th IPO

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (AII) expects to raise $110 million in an IPO on Thursday, May 8th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 6,900,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. generated $204.4 million in revenue and $40,000 in net income. The company has a market cap of $313.3 million.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Piper Sandler and William Blair acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Citizens Capital Markets, Oppenheimer & Co. and Raymond James were co-managers.

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in Delaware) Through our subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance, we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, mostly in Florida. We also offer property insurance forr vacant dwellings and investment properties – again, mostly in Florida. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, we are a dynamic and thriving insurance group dedicated to safeguarding homes and communities across the Sunshine State. Through our subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc., we specialize in providing personalized residential property insurance solutions for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. We have been a stable and disciplined provider of residential insurance coverage in Florida for more than 19Â years. Our management team founded our company in 2006 to capitalize on the dislocation in Floridaâ€™s residential property insurance market caused by the devastating 2004 and 2005 hurricane seasons. At a time when national insurers were retreating, we stepped forward, building a strong foundation to support homeowners in their time of need. Today, we are proud to be recognized as the seventh largest writer of residential property insurance in Florida, as measured by direct premiums written as of DecemberÂ 31, 2024, based on data from the FLOIR. Beyond Florida, we have thoughtfully expanded our footprint to include Georgia and South Carolina, reinforcing our commitment to growth and excellence in the southeastern United States. Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended Dec. 31, 2024. (Note: American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. filed an S-1/A on April 29, 2025, and disclosed the terms for its IPO: 6.875 million shares at a price range of $15.00 to $17.00 to raise $110.0 million, if priced at the $16.00 mid-point of its range. Of the 6.875 million shares in the IPO, the company is offering 6.25 million shares and the selling stockholders are offering 625,000 shares. The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the selling stockholders’ shares.Â Background: American Integrity Insurance GroupÂ filed its S-1 on April 14, 2025, for its IPO, with estimated initial IPO proceeds of $100 million. That amount wasÂ a placeholder figure.) “.

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and has 294 employees. The company is located at 5426 Bay Center Drive, Suite 600, Tampa, FL 33609 and can be reached via phone at (813) 880-7000 or on the web at https://www.aiicfl.com/.

