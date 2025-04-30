Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,798,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,988 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.34% of Americold Realty Trust worth $81,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,681.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

COLD opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -270.59%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

