Amplify Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 5,022 call options on the company. This is an increase of 659% compared to the typical volume of 662 call options.

Amplify Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:AMPY opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. Amplify Energy has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 20.99%. Analysts predict that Amplify Energy will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 target price on Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplify Energy

In related news, Director Deborah G. Adams bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,961 shares in the company, valued at $256,518.54. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Frew purchased 15,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,754.70. The trade was a 38.24 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $194,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPY. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $8,154,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Amplify Energy by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 229,608 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after acquiring an additional 88,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Further Reading

