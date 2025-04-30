AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Update

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the March 31st total of 372,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies stock. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Free Report) by 423.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC owned 2.30% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQB stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.27. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

