Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $80,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,807,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,329,530,000 after purchasing an additional 907,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,277,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,465,433,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,258,519,000 after buying an additional 807,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ares Management by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,126,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,534,000 after buying an additional 66,671 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,678,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,773 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $152.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 183.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARES. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $187.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $217.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 110,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $16,978,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,438,000. This trade represents a 7.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 78,933 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.02, for a total value of $14,998,848.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,523,000. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,113 shares of company stock valued at $54,409,915 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

