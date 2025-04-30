Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post earnings of ($1.56) per share and revenue of $98.56 million for the quarter.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.64. On average, analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance
Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $166.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.47. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $169.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on ASND
Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ascendis Pharma A/S
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.