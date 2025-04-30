Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post earnings of ($1.56) per share and revenue of $98.56 million for the quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.64. On average, analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $166.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.47. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $169.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASND. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

