Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth $1,040,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth about $768,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

ASPN opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $443.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

