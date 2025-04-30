Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 89.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,799,000 after purchasing an additional 171,351 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 37,990.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,318,000 after buying an additional 632,545 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,680,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

AZPN opened at $264.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,304.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.37 and a 200-day moving average of $255.48. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.25 and a 12-month high of $277.37.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.