Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the March 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Auddia Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AUUD opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. Auddia has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($14.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auddia stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auddia Inc. ( NASDAQ:AUUD Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.58% of Auddia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

