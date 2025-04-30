Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the March 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ AUUD opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. Auddia has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.79.
Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($14.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.
