Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD) Trading 3.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 24,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 66,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
Augusta Gold Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $48.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.
Augusta Gold Company Profile
Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Augusta Gold
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.