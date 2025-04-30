Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD) Trading 3.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 24,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 66,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The firm has a market cap of $48.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

