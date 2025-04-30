Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVAH shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.20 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

In related news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $31,415.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,451,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,496.74. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,412 shares of company stock worth $372,142. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

AVAH opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.99. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

