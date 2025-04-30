AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stake Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AvePoint by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AvePoint by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in AvePoint by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvePoint

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,347,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,033. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.73 and a beta of 1.20.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

