Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.97 and last traded at C$3.01. 443,743 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 273,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.91. The firm has a market cap of C$297.48 million, a PE ratio of 79.99 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Avino Silver & Gold Mines

In other Avino Silver & Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Trevitt Jennifer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.12, for a total value of C$31,800.00. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd is a mineral resource company. It is engaged in the exploration, extraction, and processing of silver, gold, and copper. The company generates most of its revenues through the sale of Copper produced from its mines. Its project portfolio includes Avino; San Gonzalo; Oxide Tailings; Bralorne Gold and others.

