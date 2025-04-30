AXT (AXTI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect AXT to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). AXT had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. On average, analysts expect AXT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AXT Stock Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. AXT has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.36.
AXT Company Profile
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
