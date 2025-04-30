AXT (AXTI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect AXT to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). AXT had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. On average, analysts expect AXT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. AXT has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXTI. StockNews.com upgraded AXT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

