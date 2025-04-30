Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Up 0.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $51.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as high as $39.86 and last traded at $39.83. Approximately 7,048,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 45,202,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.
BAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.
View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America
Institutional Trading of Bank of America
Bank of America Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $304.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of America
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.