Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,076 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BOH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $109,279.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $426,138.30. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $150,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $688,708.84. This represents a 17.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $293,101. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.99. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $82.70. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.65 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.65%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

