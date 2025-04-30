Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) by 674.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bank7 were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 158.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Bank7 Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 32.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank7 from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bank7 from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

In other Bank7 news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 5,000 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $207,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,597.50. The trade was a 27.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Haines bought 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $57,191.03. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,011.22. This trade represents a 8.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

