Barclays PLC Acquires 44,335 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,335 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.49. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -450.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

