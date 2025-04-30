Barclays PLC Buys 169,003 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,003 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,939,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,987,000 after purchasing an additional 63,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 485,690 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $5,983,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a current ratio of 156.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $604.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78.

TPG RE Finance Trust ( NYSE:TRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.98 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.00%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

