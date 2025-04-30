Barclays PLC Buys 22,764 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,764 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 142,105 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chimera Investment

In other news, Director Gerard Creagh acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $166,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,470.37. The trade was a 9.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CIM opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $994.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 20.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

