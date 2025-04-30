Barclays PLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 21.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 460,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after buying an additional 80,128 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 91,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In other news, Director Ira Liran sold 20,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $810,816.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 814,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,629,081.14. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,663,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,206,715. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Vita Coco Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

