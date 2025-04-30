Barclays PLC Has $2.83 Million Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MillerKnoll by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 42,343 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 956,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after buying an additional 23,933 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in MillerKnoll by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 938,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in MillerKnoll by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 804,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 229,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in MillerKnoll by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 516,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 54,752 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLKN. Sidoti raised shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.57%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

