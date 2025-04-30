Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Barings BDC by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Barings BDC by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $928.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. Research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

