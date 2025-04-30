Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Barings BDC

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of BBDC opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $928.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,084,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 83,408 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,347,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after acquiring an additional 79,994 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,542,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $8,891,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 756,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.