Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company to post earnings of $3.28 per share and revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.600 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $206.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $193.03 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.10%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $279.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.91, for a total transaction of $436,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,808.01. This represents a 20.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $94,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,107.36. The trade was a 8.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,578 shares of company stock worth $795,986. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

